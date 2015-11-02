89th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade procession lineup

NEW YORK— The lineup for the 89th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was released on Monday and they are promising a one-of-a-kind show featuring high-flying balloons, dancing Rockettes and much more.

“The 89th edition of Macy’s famed holiday procession promises to deliver an unrivaled spectacle of magic for millions of spectators lining the streets of New York City and millions more watching it unfold in homes across the nation,” said Amy Kule, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The parade features star-studded appearances and performances from celebrities such as Mariah Carey, Trey Songz, Cirque du Soleil, Andy Grammer, Miss America Betty Cantrel, the cast of Sesame Street and many others.

There will also be 12 marching bands performing along the parade route and performances from casts of Broadway shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “The King & I.”

The parade will also include the famous giant balloons and floats that will cascade down the New York City streets. Four new giant characters will join the parade procession including Angry Birds’ Red, DINO the mascot for Sinclair Oil, Ice Age’s Scrat and his Acorn, and a new version of Ronald McDonald.

Floats will travel downtown starting on 77 Street and Central Park West and ending in Herald Square in front of Macy’s.

Parade fans can get an inside scoop of all the action on the Macy’s parade website.

The 89th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving day Parade will air on NBC at 9:00 a.m. on November 26.