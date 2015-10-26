Teen dead after being shot in head in Downtown Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A teenager who was shot after a dispute in Downtown Brooklyn has died, police say.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. A witness tells PIX11 a group of teenagers started fighting near a McDonald's on the Flatbush Avenue Extension. It spilled down the block and ended in gunfire in front of Applebee's on DeKalb Avenue.

One of the victims, 16-year-old Armani Hankins, was shot in the head. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he later died.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The other teenager, 18, was shot in the leg and taken to Lutheran Hospital. He is listed as being in stable condition.

Police were seen standing outside of the Brooklyn Hospital emergency room after requests due to a large crowd in the vicinity. Family and friends of the victim waited outside of the hospital for word on the teen's condition.

Police say the shooting is gang-related.

No arrests have been made.