Teen dead after being shot in head in Downtown Brooklyn

Posted 6:43 PM, October 26, 2015, by , Updated at 04:54AM, October 27, 2015
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A teenager who was shot after a dispute in Downtown Brooklyn has died, police say.

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. A witness tells PIX11 a group of teenagers started fighting near a McDonald's on the Flatbush Avenue Extension. It spilled down the block and ended in gunfire in front of Applebee's on DeKalb Avenue.

Two people were rushed to the hospital after being shot in Downtown Brooklyn Monday evening. (Allison Kaden/PIX11 NewsI)

One of the victims, 16-year-old Armani Hankins, was shot in the head. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Brooklyn Hospital where he later died.

The other teenager, 18,  was shot in the leg and taken to Lutheran Hospital. He is listed as being in stable condition.

Police were seen standing outside of the Brooklyn Hospital emergency room after requests due to a large crowd in the vicinity. Family and friends of the victim waited outside of the hospital for word on the teen's condition.

Police in front of Brooklyn Hospital. (Allison Kaden/PIX11 News)

Police say the shooting is gang-related.

No arrests have been made.