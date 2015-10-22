Queens man accused of starving boxer ‘Brewster,’ pretending to be good Samaritan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS – A Queens man who painted himself as a good Samaritan was arrested and charged with animal abuse after he lied to shelter workers saying he found an emaciated dog in a park.

But it turns out-- he was actually the owner.

Brewster the Boxer only weighed a shocking 25 pounds when he was brought to a New York City Animal Care Center by Anthony Esteves. He should weigh about 60 pounds.

It's painful to look at his emaciated frame in the pictures taken by the Adopt A Boxer Rescue, where Brewster is now being cared for.

Authorities say Esteves told the care center he found the dog in a nearby park but then, after an investigation was launched and his story didn't match up, he admitted he owned Brewster and didn't want him to die in his bedroom.

A forensic veterinarian from the ASPCA examined Brewster and said it could have taken weeks or months for him to lose that much weight.

Rescue workers say Brewster is so far making a good recovery-- gaining 6 pounds in just one week.

He'll need several more weeks of treatment before he's ready for adoption.

Meanwhile Esteves was arrested and faces a slew of charges.

He's due back in court on Dec. 15th.