Man, 61, fatally struck by car on Staten Island: NYPD

ROSEBANK, Staten Island – A man was killed after a car ran over him as he was crossing the street on Staten Island Monday night, police said.

Steven Turetsky, 61, was found unconscious and unresponsive lying on the roadway of Bay Street at Hylan Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. Monday, according to the NYPD.

He was taken to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead, cops said.

NYPD’s Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined a 2008 Honda Fit was traveling southbound on Bay Street in the left lane approaching the intersection, Turetsky walked out into the path of the vehicle and was struck by the front bumper.

The 73-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured and remained at the scene.

Turetsky lived on the same block where he was fatally struck.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.