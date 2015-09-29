Toddler dies after drinking her mother’s methadone out of water bottle: officials

MILWAUKEE — Police say a 20-month-old girl died Friday after drinking her mother’s methadone out of a water bottle.

The toddler’s mother had allegedly poured half of her addiction medication, methadone, into a water bottle that she left in her van when she took one of her sons to a doctor’s appointment, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Her other son, an 8-year-old, stayed in the van with the toddler and said he saw the girl drinking from the water bottle, authorities say.

According to reports released by the Milwaukee County medical examiner’s office, the mother told authorities she stopped using heroin seven years ago and was currently taking methadone — which was found in the water bottle.

The child, identified as Kyleeh, was later found unresponsive after a nap around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the home in the 5100 block of N. 76th St. in Milwaukee.

The mother reportedly yelled “in this blood-curdling scream” when she found her child unresponsive Friday night, neighbor Harriet Hill told WITI-TV.

“She goes, ‘Oh my God, she’s dead! She’s dead!’” Hill told the TV station.

Police are investigating. An autopsy on Saturday showed no trauma to her body.

The mom has not been charged in her daughter’s death.