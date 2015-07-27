Construction on new LaGuardia Airport to begin in 2016

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — Millions of visitors arrive every year at LaGuardia Airport. But it doesn't exactly make the best first impression.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has made it a priority to redesign the airport.

At an event sponsored by The Association for a Better New York, he was joined by Vice President Joe Biden to announce plans for a new terminal, and access to public transportation. There will be a high-speed ferry and an AirTrain that will connect to the subway system at Willets Point.

Biden famously referred to LaGuardia as resembling a third-world country last year in a speech about infrastructure.

The airport will be built from the ground up. The runways will stay the same but the more open space will be created. The officials say that will allow for better air traffic flow.

The $4 billion price tag will be covered by a public-private partnership. The new facilities will be open 39 months after the groundbreaking.

For more information on Cuomo's renderings on the massive overhaul of LaGuardia, visit this link.