Breast cancer survivor gives back with colorful, comfortable ‘Hug Wraps’

It has not been an easy road for Brenda Jones.

It was a few years back that Jones discovered a lump on her breast during a self-examination .

After a number of visits to the doctor for tests, Jones heard the words no one ever wants to hear - "You have cancer."

"It was scary and I wanted off that ride," describes Jones.

The situation became a whole lot worse when Jones was told to put on a hospital gown during her radiation treatments.

"When I saw that stack of itchy, disgusting hospital gowns, that was the last straw," says Jones.

Jones says the hospital gowns made her feel even sicker and like she didn't matter. So, she began a new project, a new mission.

"An image popped in my head of what a hospital gown should look like and one I was going to make," says Jones. " It was loud, fun, soft, warm, comfortable, everything a hospital gown wasn't."

It was not an easy task since Jones did not know how to sew. After a lot of hard work, a lot of pricked fingers and a whole lot of love, a hug wrap was born.

"I tried it on, I looked at my friend and said, this feels like a nice warm hug," describes Jones on where the name came from.

Little did Jones know this would become her new venture. After wearing the hug wrap to a number of treatments, patients kept asking her where she got the new stylish gown from. So she began to make them one by one for other patients.

"I had no idea that when I first sat down at the machine to comfort myself, that I would comfort another patient."

Sister Eileen Drummy, a nun who now lives in Philadelphia and is cancer free, credits the hug wraps for helping her get through each treatment.

"I always felt comfortable and safer," describes Sister Drummy. "People can say we will pray for you, but you are really on your own. The hug wrap made me feel comfortable and safer."

Donna Mary Anderson is going through treatments right now.

"The hospital gowns are cold. It makes you feel that you are not important," says Anderson. "When you wear a hug wrap, it is meaningful, someone cares about you, it's special."

Jones has made nearly 1,400 hug wraps to date, shipping them all over the world. Hug Wraps has now become a certified non-profit organization, something Jones never thought would happen.

If you would like to learn more about hug wraps, purchase one, or donate to this cause - you can visit hugwraps.org.