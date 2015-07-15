Trout homers, AL wins All-Star Game 6-3

CINCINNATI— Mike Trout became the first player in 38 years to lead off the All-Star Game with a home run, and the American League beat the National League 6-3 Tuesday night to secure home-field advantage in the World Series for the third straight year.

Prince Fielder singled in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning off loser Clayton Kershaw, joining Trout in completing career All-Star cycles. Only 10 players in 86 midsummer classics have a career cycle.

Fielder added a sacrifice fly, Manny Machado doubled in a run and Brian Dozier homered for the AL in the fifth All-Star Game played in red-clad Cincinnati and first at the Great American Ball Park.

Trout went opposite field off Kershaw’s teammate Zack Greinke on the fourth pitch of the game, giving the four-time All-Star a unique feat: he has a single, double, triple and homer — in that order — in his first four initial trips to the plate in his All-Star appearances.

David Price struck out two in an inning for the win.