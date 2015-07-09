The Oprah Magazine responds to ‘body-shaming’ backlash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — O, The Oprah Magazine, is facing backlash on social media over what some readers are calling body-shaming.

In the June 2015 issue, a fashion Q&A includes the question, “Can I pull off a crop top?” The magazine's creative director Adam Glassman wrote: “If (and only if) you have a flat stomach.”

Hundreds of people responded on social media protesting the magazine's assertion. Some of the women posted photos of themselves wearing crop tops and included the hashtag #RockTheCropTop.

On Thursday, the magazine released a statement:

"We support, encourage and empower all women to look great, feel confident and live their best lives—in this case, we could have expressed it better. We appreciate the feedback and will be more mindful going forward."