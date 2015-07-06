Mets feast on Dodgers pitching in 8-0 victory to take series

LOS ANGELES— Steven Matz scattered two hits over six scoreless innings, Wilmer Flores went 4 for 5, and the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 Sunday to take two out of three from the NL West leaders.

Matz (2-0) struck out eight and walked two in strongly following up a victory in his major league debut a week ago against Cincinnati. The left-hander had a run-scoring groundout in a three-run fourth that made it 4-0, giving him five RBIs in two games.

Mike Bolsinger (4-3) gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings, having made it past five innings just once in his last four starts. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

The Mets had 15 hits against the Dodgers’ struggling pitching.