Mets feast on Dodgers pitching in 8-0 victory to take series

Posted 4:00 AM, July 6, 2015, by , Updated at 06:49AM, July 6, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES— Steven Matz scattered two hits over six scoreless innings, Wilmer Flores went 4 for 5, and the New York Mets beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 Sunday to take two out of three from the NL West leaders.

Matz (2-0) struck out eight and walked two in strongly following up a victory in his major league debut a week ago against Cincinnati. The left-hander had a run-scoring groundout in a three-run fourth that made it 4-0, giving him five RBIs in two games.

Mike Bolsinger (4-3) gave up four runs and nine hits in five innings, having made it past five innings just once in his last four starts. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

The Mets had 15 hits against the Dodgers’ struggling pitching.

 