Mother of infant found on the side of the road being questioned by police

PASADENA, Md. — Police are questioning the mother of an infant found in a car seat carrier on the side of the road in Maryland.
The three-month-old girl was discovered just before midnight in a car seat carrier on the side of a Pasadena road, officials with the Anne Arundel County Police Department said.
The car seat reportedly had scuff marks, leading police to believe it may have fallen from a moving car.Police say the mother contacted them after she found out about the baby through social media. WUSA reports she is being held or questioning.The baby was taken to a local hospital and treated for dehydration. She will be released to the Department of Child Protective Services.