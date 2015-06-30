Thieves jump motorcyclist, steal dirt bike from under him on Bronx street: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BRONX - Two men attacked a motorcyclist in broad daylight along a busy street, punching him and knocking him off his dirt bike, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the 24-year-old pulling up to a red light at the corner of Valentine Avenue and East 184th Street Friday when a man in a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt and dark pants springs off the curb and locks his arm around the biker's neck. Amid the struggle, the victim's helmet pops off and the mugger's accomplice cocks back and punches him squarely in the face.

After pushing him off the bike, the two men punch the victim several times before the first suspect hops on and drives away. The second suspect ran north on Valentine Avenue.

Responding police officers caught up with the suspected bike thief, identified as 23-year-old Bronx man Kirk McGowan. He faces charges of robbery, menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police are still looking for the second suspect, who was caught on surveillance fleeing the scene. He's described as being in his mid 20's, roughly 5 feet nine inches tall, 180 pounds with long dark hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and black-and-white Nike shoes.

The victim wasn't seriously injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is urged to call the anonymous police tip line Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS (8477).