NBA prospect Karl Anthony Jr.’s parents talk about raising a star athlete

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2015 NBA Draft is Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn and many prospective players are hoping their dream of playing basketball will come true, but it so happens that number one prospect this year is from New Jersey.

Nineteen-year-old Karl Anthony Towns Jr., former star for the Kentucky Wildcats, is saying goodbye to college and on his way to the NBA. His parents Karl Anthony Towns Sr. and Jacqueline Cruz, talk about raising a star athlete and what this night means to him.