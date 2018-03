CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed in Coney Island early Monday, police said.

Police found an unidentified male opposite 3194 Bayview Ave. shortly after midnight Monday suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, NYPD said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police identified him as 51-year-old Philadelphia man Erick Rivera.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.