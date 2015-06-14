Father, 11-Year-Old son killed in LI cemetery crash

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Police say a father and his 11-year old son are dead after the father lost control of his car and crashed into a cemetery on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say the accident happened while 44-year-old Ravi Maharaj was driving southbound on New Highway at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

After losing control of his car Maharaj struck a fence, followed by numerous headstones inside St Charles Cemetery.

Maharaj, of North Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

His 11-year-old son, Lochan Maharaj, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.