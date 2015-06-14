Father, 11-Year-Old son killed in LI cemetery crash

Posted 10:08 AM, June 14, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

suffolk county

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Police say a father and his 11-year old son are dead after the father lost control of his car and crashed into a cemetery on Long Island.

Suffolk County police say the accident happened while 44-year-old Ravi Maharaj was driving southbound on New Highway at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

After losing control of his car Maharaj struck a fence, followed by numerous headstones inside St Charles Cemetery.

Maharaj, of North Amityville, was pronounced dead at the scene by a Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

His 11-year-old son, Lochan Maharaj, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.