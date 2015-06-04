Barclays Center roof going green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- The Green Roof on Barclays Center was part of the original plans for the building, but the idea got mowed down during the 2008 recession.

Now the idea is sprouting new life... literally. Crews are currently putting up the 135,000 square foot green roof one piece at a time.

The original roof couldn't hold the weight of the all the sedum -- the little green plants they're using -- so crews had to put a new structure in place.

Once it's complete the roof will provide a little extra sound proofing for games and concerts, a little better view for the apartment complex that's under construction, and a better drainage system for the sewers.

​The sedum is actually the same plant that developers used on the subway entrance that lets out in the plaza below. It was grown in Connecticut, transported here, and was lifted up to the roof by the dumpster load to be put in place.

And as the seasons change, so will the color of the plants. During the spring and summer we'll see those bright greens, along with some pinks and yellows. And in the Fall and Winter it will become darker green and brown.

The green roof won't be open to the public, so you'll have to find another place to get a tan this summer.