Adult, 19 juveniles in south Jersey face charges in sexting case

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP/PIX11) — Authorities have charged 19 juveniles and an adult following a sexting investigation that centered on two schools in southern New Jersey.

The investigation began in April when a female student told school officials naked photographs of a friend were being texted to male students, Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor said.

Authorities seized 27 cellphones from students in Lower Cape May Regional High School and the Richard Teitelman Middle School, Taylor said.

The prosecutor’s office said it discovered numerous nude and partially nude photos of female students were being exchanged between male students by text messages and social media.

The 20 students are charged with invasion of privacy.

“It is imperative that these students understand the severity of their actions and the impact that their actions have on themselves, their victims, and the community,” Taylor said.