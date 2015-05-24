The plight of Veterans returning home from war

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(PIX11)-- For most Americans, Memorial Day is viewed as the unofficial start of summer. It's a three-day weekend when beaches open for the season, grills are fired up and many stores offer holiday sales.

For too many, the true meaning of this holiday which was first observed after the Civil War, has been overlooked.

It's a time to remember those who sacrificed their lives so we can enjoy our freedoms. The thousands who have lost their lives in battle-- and the tens of thousands who returned home with the scars of combat.

Vince McGowan, the founding president of the United War Veterans Council, the group that produces the annual Veteran's Day parade, talks about veterans returning home from battle.