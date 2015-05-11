Germ City: Where is bacteria lurking in your home?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (PIX11) -- PIX11 News is back on germ patrol, looking for the dirtiest, grimiest, germ-infested places that could potentially be making you sick.

PIX11 News teamed up with Jersey City Medical Center, which provided us with medical culture swabs to use in our testing. We then swabbed the inside of a New York City apartment.

According to a recent report, your sink, coffee pot and refrigerator are some of the germiest spots, despite how many times you clean them.

We swabbed the coffee maker, the refrigerator door, and the coffee machine in the kitchen. In the bathroom, we zeroed in on the toothbrush cup that collects all that extra water at the bottom. In the living room, we aimed for the television remote control that the whole family touches. We also focused in on light switches, doorbells, elevator buttons and in the laundry room the washer and dryer.

To our surprise, all 10 samples tested positive for some kind of bacteria.

Michelle Malabanan, from the microbiology unit at Jersey City Medical Center, explains the results of the refrigerator door, which tested positive for a Pantoea species.

"They can cause infection, diarrhea, infection of the eye, abscess," Malabanan said. "The proper way to clean it is to wash with any household cleaner."

As for that coffee maker, a normal bacteria was found that we all carry on our skin, but Malabanan said it's not normal to be found inside of a coffeemaker.

"That means your machine needs to be cleaned," she said.

As for the elevator buttons, Malabanan said they tested positive for a bacteria that can also be found on the bottom of your feet.

"It is a mucoid, it sticks there, it's slimy," she said. "It could cause infection to you."

A simple washing of your hands when you get home could protect you from that.

The washing machine tested positive for a similar bacteria found in the refrigerator that could cause infection, and Malabanan said simple soap and water won't do the trick.

" Clean your washer with 5 percent bleach," she said. " That is what kills the bacteria."

A simple reminder to do those chores.