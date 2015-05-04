Famed neurosurgeon Ben Carson announces White House campaign

DETROIT (AP) — Retired surgeon Ben Carson has made it official, telling a crowd in his hometown of Detroit that he’s running for president.

The former head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins hospital has never run for public office. But he’s a star among some conservatives and will try to parlay his success as an author and speaker into a competitive campaign.

He told his rally: “I’m Ben Carson and I’m a candidate for president.”

Carson is also expected to be the only high-profile African-American to enter the GOP’s presidential primary. He garnered headlines in recent months with comments about homosexuality, saying that prisons are evidence that being gay is a choice.

He is the second White House hopeful to get into the Republican race Monday. Former technology executive Carly Fiorina declared her intent to run earlier in the day.