Famed neurosurgeon Ben Carson announces White House campaign

Posted 11:44 AM, May 4, 2015, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DETROIT (AP) — Retired surgeon Ben Carson has made it official, telling a crowd in his hometown of Detroit that he’s running for president.

The former head of pediatric neurosurgery at Johns Hopkins hospital has never run for public office. But he’s a star among some conservatives and will try to parlay his success as an author and speaker into a competitive campaign.

He told his rally: “I’m Ben Carson and I’m a candidate for president.”

Carson is also expected to be the only high-profile African-American to enter the GOP’s presidential primary. He garnered headlines in recent months with comments about homosexuality, saying that prisons are evidence that being gay is a choice.

He is the second White House hopeful to get into the Republican race Monday. Former technology executive Carly Fiorina declared her intent to run earlier in the day.