Missing Long Island mother and daughter found safe: NYPD

UPPER WEST SIDE, N.Y. (PIX11) -- A Long Island mother and daughter have been discovered after going missing for three weeks, NYPD said.

Iona Costello, 51, and Emily, 14, were found safe and unharmed inside an Upper West Side hotel, according to NYPD. Both of them were last seen on March 30 when they took a trip to Manhattan.

Family members became concerned when Emily didn't return to school after spring break ended.

Costello, who was widowed when her husband died in 2012, lived on a farm in Greenport with her daughter. Her late husband left everything to them in his will.