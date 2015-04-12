Suspected copper wire thief gets electrocuted, dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON, Calif. (PIX11) -- An alleged thief who was trying to steel wired copper from an unfinished California subdivision was electrocuted and died, KTXL reported.

“I was in the house, heard a loud pop, and the lights kind of dimmed down,” said neighbor Joseph Silva. “Refrigerator lights were like low, so I got my voltage meter and checked the sockets, I was only getting 60 volts.”

When Silva went to investigate the problem, he saw firefighters performing CPR on the man.

The subdivision was never finished after the recession began, neighbors said, adding that copper theft has been a problem in the area.

Police believe the man was trying to break into a power box to obtain the wire. They are trying to locate the deceased man's accomplice.