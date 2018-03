NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Bronx teenager was shot to death on Easter Sunday before dawn on a city street.

Nineteen-year-old Jose Velasquez suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and neck at an intersection in the West Bronx neighborhood.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Velasquez lived in the South Bronx.