Johnson’s OT goal lifts Blue Jackets over Devils 3-2

Posted 2:38 AM, April 1, 2015
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jack Johnson’s backhander 56 seconds into overtime lifted the Columbus Blue Jackets past the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to seven.

It was the Devils’ sixth straight loss (0-5-1). New Jersey has scored seven goals during the skid.

Brandon Dubinsky scored on a penalty shot, Nick Foligno had a power-play goal, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves as the Blue Jackets matched a season-high for consecutive wins. Ryan Johansen had two assists.

Johnson skated from left wing through the slot and flipped a shot that got through traffic and by Cory Schneider for the winner.

Mike Cammalleri scored a power-play goal in the first period and added a short-handed tally with 2:29 left in regulation for New Jersey. Schneider had 28 saves. Eric Gelinas added two assists.