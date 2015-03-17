New video of brutal McDonald’s gang assault emerges

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — New video of the vicious gang assault on a 15-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn McDonald’s shows just how many stood by and cheered as the girl was beaten unconscious.

In the video obtained by the Daily News, dozens of teens are seen standing idling by and cheering as the young girl is punched, dragged and kicked. The girl cops are calling the “ringleader,” 17-year-old Tilani Marshall, can be seen kicking her target in the head as she cowers on the floor.

“Yo, where’s her friends? I would never let my friend get smoked like that, y’all is wild,” a teenage boy can be heard saying off camera. Several others laugh. At one point, an adult is seen in the frame, but does little to stop the ongoing attack.

Five teens in total are in custody in connection to the attack. The victim has been uncooperative with police.