Maker of kids’ Tylenol pleads guilty to selling medicine with metal particles

A child receives drops of children's Tylenol. The makers of that medicine pleaded guilty this week to selling children's and infant's Tylenol and Motrin contaminated with metal particles. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (AP/PIX11) — The maker of liquid Tylenol meant for children and infants has admitted to selling medicine tainted with metal particles and will pay $25 million to resolve the case.

A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson pleaded guilty to the federal criminal charge this week. McNeil Consumer Healthcare, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, acknowledged producing adulterated bottles of Infants’ and Children’s Tylenol and Children’s Motrin.

Metal particles, including nickel, iron and chromium, were introduced during the manufacturing process in 2009 and 2010, according to court documents. Prosecutors said McNeil failed to take immediate steps to fix the problems.

The company and prosecutors said Tuesday that no one was injured.