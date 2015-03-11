Maker of kids’ Tylenol pleads guilty to selling medicine with metal particles

PHILADELPHIA (AP/PIX11) — The maker of liquid Tylenol meant for children and infants has admitted to selling medicine tainted with metal particles and will pay $25 million to resolve the case.

A subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson pleaded guilty to the federal criminal charge this week. McNeil Consumer Healthcare, of Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, acknowledged producing adulterated bottles of Infants’ and Children’s Tylenol and Children’s Motrin.

Metal particles, including nickel, iron and chromium, were introduced during the manufacturing process in 2009 and 2010, according to court documents. Prosecutors said McNeil failed to take immediate steps to fix the problems.

The company and prosecutors said Tuesday that no one was injured.