Windell Middlebrooks, delivery man on Miller High Life commercials, dies at 36

Posted 6:28 PM, March 10, 2015, by , Updated at 06:40PM, March 10, 2015
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for Windell Middlebrooks, who played a no-nonsense beer delivery man in TV commercials, says that the actor has died.

Middlebrooks’ agent, Steve Ivey, says the Los Angeles-based actor died Monday. He was 36.

The actor’s family released a statement Tuesday that called Middlebrooks’ death, in their words, “the passing of a young black star.”

Further details were not immediately available.

The family asked for privacy, saying it was Middlebrooks’ wish that his “final scene” not be lived on social media.

Besides his TV spots for Miller High Life beer, Middlebrooks’ credits included the TV series “Body of Proof,” ”Cougar Town” and “Scrubs.”

Miller High Life beer spokesman Windell Middlebrooks checks the sidelines as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Miller High Life beer spokesman Windell Middlebrooks checks the sidelines as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Georgia Dome on December 14, 2008 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)