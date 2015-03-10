Windell Middlebrooks, delivery man on Miller High Life commercials, dies at 36

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A representative for Windell Middlebrooks, who played a no-nonsense beer delivery man in TV commercials, says that the actor has died.

Middlebrooks’ agent, Steve Ivey, says the Los Angeles-based actor died Monday. He was 36.

The actor’s family released a statement Tuesday that called Middlebrooks’ death, in their words, “the passing of a young black star.”

Further details were not immediately available.

R.I.P Windell Middlebrooks. Everyone’s favorite Miller High Life delivery man. https://t.co/vpWK55KQtS — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) March 10, 2015

The family asked for privacy, saying it was Middlebrooks’ wish that his “final scene” not be lived on social media.

Besides his TV spots for Miller High Life beer, Middlebrooks’ credits included the TV series “Body of Proof,” ”Cougar Town” and “Scrubs.”