Couple burned and beat housekeeper, kept her captive in Queens basement: cops

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Police say a married Queens couple brutally assaulted and held their housekeeper captive inside a basement.

According to authorities, Devanand Lachman, 32, and Ambar Lachman, 31, held the 54-year-old housekeeper against her at a home in Bayside on Feb. 13. She was allegedly burned with an unknown object while being repeatedly struck in her body with an unknown object.

She was treated at a local hospital for burns to her face and legs in addition to bruising on her body, according to the NYPD.

The couple has each been charged with felony assault, kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment.