Radio personality Tom Joyner shares his secrets for success

(PIX11)-- Radio personality Tom Joyner earned the nickname fly jock by being the "hardest working man in radio." Imagine this, he would complete his morning job in Dallas and in the afternoon, he would be in Chicago. He did this every day for eight years.

His motto throughout the years has been simple: "First you have to get people laughing and then we get them to listen."

Joyner would then say "If you can get people to listen then they begin to think and that's when you start making a difference."

He also shared these "daily do's" to reach your own success:

Build layers because they will equate to success

That means, success is about setting short-term goals that will eventually lead to long-term success. It’s about building a strong foundation.

Fathers and mothers unite

Building a strong family foundation regardless of situation will be better for your children. Let them know they are loved and they are the most important people in your life.

Rest, rejuvenate and rejoin

We all work hard and are wrapped up in countless obligations, so whenever you can, rest your mind and your soul. That will help you rejuvenate so when there are challenging days, you have the energy to tackle problems. And rejoice: laugh, listen and do what makes you happy. After all, life is an adventure, so create a path to your own personal success.