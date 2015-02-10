Young Brooklyn sisters missing for weeks found safe: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two sisters who disappeared from their Brooklyn home last month have been found safely, according to NYPD.

Rivka Kutsy, 4, and Chaya Kutsy, 3, were found “in good health” after they were reported missing Jan. 31 from their home on Union Street in Crown Heights.

Police released a photo of the girls and a description of the car they may have been traveling in on Sunday night.

Late Monday, they announced the pair had been found but offered no further details.