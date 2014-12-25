Queens father charged with assault after 4-month-old son dies on Christmas Eve

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man has been charged in the death of his 4-month-old son, according to NYPD.

Police responded to 205-40 Brian Crescent around 8:09 p.m. on Dec. 20 where a baby was reported to have trouble breathing and became unconscious.

The baby was transported to Flushing Hospital in critical condition.

On Christmas Eve, the child died from his injuries.

The cause of death is under investigation.

Jagsheer Singh, 28, faces first-degree assault and child endangerment charges for allegedly inflicting life-threatening injuries on the baby, identified as Nevin Janduher.

According to the Daily News, Singh was taking care of the baby Friday night while his wife went to work at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, prosecutors said Monday.

Singh told cops the boy had fallen off the changing table, but doctors found “multiple severe skull fractures” that weren’t consistent with an accident.