‘You cannot resist arrest’: PBA president after Eric Garner decision

NEW YORK (PIX11) - The president of the Patrolmen's Benevolent Association addressed the media Thursday regarding the grand jury's decision not to indict a New York City police officer in the death of Eric Garner.

Lynch called for peaceful protests, saying, "Even if you believe that the arrest was unjust, there’s mechanisms to do that."

Perhaps alluding to the Garner arrest, Lynch added, "You cannot resist arrest, that's a crime . . . police officers do not have the option to walk away."

As expected, he also defended the officer involved in the chokehold death, Daniel Pantaleo.

"There was a loss of life and no one ever wants to lessen that fact," Lynch said. "But It's also a tragedy to that police officer."

Pantaleo said in a statement after the jury decision was made public:

“I became a police officer to help people and to protect those who can’t protect themselves. It is never my intention to harm anyone and I feel very bad about the death of Mr. Garner. My family and I include him and his family in our prayers and I hope that they will accept my personal condolences for their loss.”