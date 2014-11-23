Researchers capture first-ever known footage of mysterious black seadevil

(PIX11) — Researchers on a dive off the coast of California have captured the first-ever video of the elusive anglerfish known as the black seadevil.

The fish was spotted last week nearly 1,900 feet below the surface by researchers at California’s Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, USA Today reports.

Black seadevils use a large glowing appendage on their heads to help them lure prey.

Researchers say the fish caught on camera is only 9 centimeters long.

They believe it is a female due to the shape of the body.

The video, which was posted to YouTube is believed to be the first video footage ever made of this species alive and at depth.