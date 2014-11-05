Voters choose to let Albany go paperless

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Met with a trio of ballot propositions during Tuesday’s midterm elections, voters in New York said yes to a greener state legislator, but the decision to create a new redistricting commission and approve money for schools were still too close to call.

Below are the latest figures and a breakdown of the propositions, according to preliminary results from the New York State Board of Elections with 92 percent of precincts reporting as of 3 a.m. Wednesday:

Proposal No. 1: Revising state’s redistricting procedure — YES leads with 43 percent of the vote

This amendment would create a redistricting commission every 10 years starting in 2020. While legislators would not create the districts themselves, they would appoint the committee members tasked with redrawing district lines. Should the commission’s plan be rejected twice, then the legislature would be able to draw its own districts.

Proposal No. 2: Allowing electronic delivery of legislative bills — YES leads with 59 percent of the vote

A provision in the state constitution requires that a bill be printed and on the desk of state legislators at least three days before it goes up for a vote. This proposed measure would allow those bills to be delivered electronically. The measure would cut down on 19 million pages of paper printed in the State Capitol every two years, the New York Times reports.

Proposal No. 3: Smart school bond act of 2014 — YES leads with 49 percent of the vote

This proposal would allow the state to sell bonds up to $2 billion toward classroom improvements, including replacing trailers with permanent classrooms, installing high-tech smart security in schools, providing access to high-speed Internet access to more students, and adding classroom space to expand Pre-K programs.