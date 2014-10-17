Driver, passenger die after motorcycle flies off Gowanus Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) -- Two people are dead after a motorcyclist apparently lost control on the Gowanus Expressway and flew off, crashing onto a Brooklyn Street, officials said.

Police determined that Jose Chevere, 30, was driving his Kawasaki motorcycle east on the Gowanus when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway. He lost control of the motorcycle and struck a cement wall.

The man and his passenger, 24-year-old Jalissa Otero, were ejected off the motorcycle and fell under the expressway on 17th Street and Third Avenue.

Both the motorcyclist and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gowanus ramp to Prospect has reopened, while 17th Street at Third Avenue remains closed.