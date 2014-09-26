Brooklyn mud-run to benefit veteran’s organizations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (PIX11) -- Those who defend our country in the armed forces will be pitted against those they protect in the friendly competition of a Brooklyn mud-run obstacle race to benefit veteran’s organizations.

Civilian Military Combine is a 4-mile obstacle race that starts with a 5-minute workout consisting of military-inspired, functional fitness movements designed to level the playing field between endurance and strength athletes.

It benefits the Navy SEAL Foundation and other organizations that are giving back to support our nation’s heroes.

More than 2,000 athletes competed in last year’s event and this year’s race is expected to draw even more.

It’ll take place Sept. 27. For details on the NYC race, click here.

