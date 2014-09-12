Two dead, one injured in fiery crash on Bronx River Pkwy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX (PIX11)-- Two people were killed and one was critically hurt in a car crash on the Bronx River Parkway Friday morning, according to police.

The fatal collision occurred about 4:13 a.m. in the middle of two exits between Brucker Expressway and the Cross Bronx Expressway.

A 2006 Mini Cooper was traveling south on the parkway when it struck a tree and split in half, police said. It exploded into flames upon impact.

A 20-year-old was found laying on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim, whose age was not immediately released, was found inside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim, a 23-year-old man found on the ground with severe trauma to his body, was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition, police said in an 11 a.m. update Friday.

All lanes of the Bronx River Parkway between Westchester Avenue and Bruckner Expressway were closed for an investigation.

The cause of the crash is still being probed.