AP: Cuomo defeats challenger Teachout in NY primary

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has defeated liberal challenger Zephyr Teachout in the state's Democratic Primary, turning back an energetic longshot bid by liberals who have criticized his pragmatic, centrist approach.

Unofficial returns late Tuesday gave Cuomo the victory over Teachout, a Fordham University law professor. Drug law activist Randy Credico came in third.

Teachout was largely unknown to voters, but her presence on the ballot nonetheless served as a liberal rebuke to the popular incumbent and highlighted his sometimes uneasy relationship with his party's base.

Teachout criticized Cuomo for his support for charter schools and business-friendly tax cuts while saying he hadn't done enough to address government corruption and income inequality.

Cuomo faces Republican Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino in November.