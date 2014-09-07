Double stabbing leaves Brooklyn man dead, 5 suspects arrested

Posted 10:21 AM, September 7, 2014, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Five suspects were taken into custody after a double stabbing in Brooklyn left one victim dead Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 887 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick at 1:59 a.m., where they found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his chest and a 24-year-old man with a stab wound to his left shoulder.

Both victims were transported to Kings County Hospital, where 23-year-old Juan Carlos Luna-Juarez of 266 Throop Ave. in Brooklyn was pronounced dead. The second victim is listed in stable condition.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

1 Comment

  • Ronnie A. Smith (@Sronnie426A)

    til I looked at the receipt saying $9545 , I accept that…my… cousin woz like they say actualey bringing in money in their spare time from there pretty old laptop. . there brothers friend had bean doing this less than eleven months and by now paid for the dept on there cottage and bourt a brand new Lancia . This Site

    See This Site ,.,,,,, moneykin.cᵒm

Comments are closed.