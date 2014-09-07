Double stabbing leaves Brooklyn man dead, 5 suspects arrested

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Five suspects were taken into custody after a double stabbing in Brooklyn left one victim dead Sunday.

Police responded to a 911 call at 887 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick at 1:59 a.m., where they found a 23-year-old man with multiple stab wounds to his chest and a 24-year-old man with a stab wound to his left shoulder.

Both victims were transported to Kings County Hospital, where 23-year-old Juan Carlos Luna-Juarez of 266 Throop Ave. in Brooklyn was pronounced dead. The second victim is listed in stable condition.

Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.