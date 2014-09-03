Casino closings lead to mass unemployment filing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Thousands of newly laid-off casino workers are expected to turn out at the Atlantic City Convention Center for a mass unemployment filing.

The session Wednesday morning comes after a brutal weekend that saw more than 5,000 employees at the Showboat and Revel lose their jobs.

Officials from the state Department of Labor and the main casino workers' union, Local 54 of Unite-HERE, will help displaced workers file for unemployment, and give them information on signing up for health insurance and other benefits.

Four of the 12 casinos with which Atlantic City started the year will have closed by the middle of September. That is putting almost 8,000 people out of work.

Trump Plaza is closing Sept. 16, and the Atlantic Club shut down in January.