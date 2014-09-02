NYC man to be sentenced in Va. for ID theft

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – A December sentencing is set for a New York City man convicted of conspiring to steal identity and financial information from Wells Fargo Mortgage offices in four states.

Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Washington faces up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and up to two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.

U.S. Attorney Dana J. Boente says Washington pleaded guilty to the charges last week in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 5.

Washington was accused of heading a group that created counterfeit identifications using information stolen from Wells Fargo offices in New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The group opened bank accounts with fake business names and drained money from legitimate customer accounts.