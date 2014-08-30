Kraft recalls over 7,500 cases of American cheese slices

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (PIX11) — Kraft Foods Group has voluntarily recalled over 7,500 cases of the popular single-sliced cheese.

The company announced Friday that 7,691 cases of four varieties of Kraft American Singles Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product after finding that a supplier did not store an ingredient at the right temperature.

Kraft said the conditions could lead to premature spoilage and food borne illness.

The affected product was produced at the Springfield, Missouri factory and is limited to four varieties with “Best When Used By” dates of February 20, 2015, and February 21, 2015.

The company says customer illnesses have been reported.

Customers with the cheese are advised to return them to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or full refund.

For more information on the recalled products, click here.