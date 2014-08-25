WATCH: Girl does Ice Bucket Challenge while on anesthesia after wisdom teeth removal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANADA (PIX11) -- A girl who just got her wisdom teeth removed completed the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge while still on anesthesia.

Meghan Waterman was nominated by her friends the day before she got her wisdom teeth removed. After the tooth extraction, Waterman found herself alone and chatting online with a friend, who reminded her about the nomination.

Whacked on anesthesia, Waterman slurred through her speech and ended up pouring the ice water onto her chest.

She says she barely remembers making the video, which has been viewed more than two million times on Youtube since it was posted Aug. 21.