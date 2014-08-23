Police rescue 8 people from sinking boat near Fire Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have rescued eight people from a sinking boat in Long Island's Great South Bay.

Suffolk County police say the 32-foot Carrera powerboat started taking on water after both engines failed around 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers John Mullins and Donald Moore tied the boat to their marine bureau vessel, towed it back to Ocean Beach and helped remove water from the boat.

Ocean Beach is about one-third of a mile away on Fire Island.

Police cited 23-year-old boat operator Paul Collins for an unregistered boat and non-functional navigation lights.