Toddler dies after falling out window of Bronx apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELROSE, Bronx (PIX11) -- Its hard for any parent to fathom.

Two-year-old Nayvem Santos died after he fell out of an open apartment window on Gerard Avenue and onto the landing below.

Hugo Hidalgo says he just moved into the building with his family a few weeks ago and couldn't imagine something like this happening to his own 1-year-old son.

Sources say the little Nayvem was in his grandmothers care, who was sleeping in another room when he climbed onto a chair in the kitchen a little after 4 a.m., Sunday and somehow managed to get past the window guard falling five stories below.

His parents reportedly came home and saw the boy missing from his crib and saw his lifeless body outside.

Santos was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but did not survive.

One neighbor who lives down the hall from the family says he and the toddler used to joke around.

He says after more than 40 years of living in the building he has never experienced anything as tragic as this.

Police are still investigating the incident but say no criminality is suspected.