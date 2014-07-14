Monorail train evacuated at Disney World after outage

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — A Walt Disney World spokeswoman says dozens of passengers were safely evacuated from a monorail train halted by a power outage during bad weather at its central Florida amusement complex. She says no one was hurt.

Spokeswoman Jacquee Wahler told The Associated Press there were thunderstorms around Walt Disney World when the elevated train stopped Sunday afternoon. She says a mechanized lift helped get passengers down.

“Due to weather, there was a power outage on the monorail. There’s currently one train on the system without power and all the guests are now off the train,” she said in a subsequent emailed update.

Wahler says the cause of the power outage wasn’t immediately known. She says there was no fire and all got down calmly.