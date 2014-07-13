SEE IT: Gunman opens fire on crowd outside Stamford nightclub, injuring 5

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP/PIX11) — A Stamford man has been arrested on charges he sprayed gunfire into a crowd outside a downtown Stamford nightclub, injuring five in a chaotic scene captured on video.

Police say an altercation took place outside of Tino’s Nightclub at 84 West Park Place.

During the fight, the suspect pulled out a handgun and began shooting at the person he was fighting with.

Police arrested Dayron Wills and charged him with five counts of first-degree assault and held on $1 million bond.

It was not known if the 22-year-old Stamford man is represented by a lawyer.

Stamford Police also seized a small amount of marijuana from Wills.

Police in the area heard the gunshots at about 1:30 a.m. and found that four men and a woman were shot.

The victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The video taken on a mobile phone by someone standing near the shooter is dark and blurry.

The gunman can be seen firing his weapon dozens of times into the crowd as people flee for cover.

The Stamford Police Department posted the video to their Facebook page that has been shared over 570 times.

Police say Wills has a valid pistol permit and was legally registered to carry the weapon.