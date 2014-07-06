12-year-old killed by stray bullet in Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a 12-year-old girl riding a scooter in a northern New Jersey neighborhood was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

Paterson police believe the shooter was aiming at someone else when Genesis Rincon was struck around 8:40 p.m. Saturday on Rosa Parks Boulevard. Two other children who were with her were not injured.

Authorities say Rincon had left a family gathering to go to a nearby store with another girl and a boy, but the store was closed so the youths headed back to the event.

They were taking turns riding the scooter and were about a block away from the gathering when multiple shots rang out.

Authorities say the incident may be connected to another shooting that happened in the same area early Saturday. In that shooting, a 26-year-old man was wounded in the leg.