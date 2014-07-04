TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

Fireworks Burst Over New York City On Fourth Of July

Posted 12:35 PM, July 4, 2014, by , Updated at 08:33PM, June 29, 2017

WEST NEW YORK, NJ – JULY 04: The New York City skyline as seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy’s fireworks display on July 4, 2009 in West New York, New Jersey. It was the first time since 2000 that the Macy’s display took place over the Hudson River and not the East River. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Filed in:

Suggest a correction

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

  • source

    t completely convinced the movie adaptation is the best idea (they want little Dorothy sporting leather pants and a leather jacket).
    Less convenient, however, is the small screen and the
    sometimes compromised sound quality depending
    on the type of headphones you have. What this means is that,
    these are illegal movies that have been burned.

    Reply