Fireworks Burst Over New York City On Fourth Of July

WEST NEW YORK, NJ – JULY 04: The New York City skyline as seen in the distance as fireworks explode over the Hudson River during the Macy’s fireworks display on July 4, 2009 in West New York, New Jersey. It was the first time since 2000 that the Macy’s display took place over the Hudson River and not the East River. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)