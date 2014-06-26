× Brazilian town floods before USA-Germany World Cup game

RECIFE, Brazil (PIX11) — Heavy downpours have flooded the streets of Recife, where the USA will be playing Germany in Thursday’s highly anticipated World Cup games.

A torrential downpour starting around 9 a.m. left knee-high water in the streets, stranding cars and stopping traffic completely.

USA fans and players were worried about making it to the stadium on time.

The stadium is an hour outside of the city, making it extremely difficult for anyone to make it to the game.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap, family and friends of US players have decided not to risk traveling to the stadium.

Despite major weather complications, FIFA has announced the game will start on time, at 12 p.m. EST.

There is no chance that this rain storm hasn't water logged the field. Problem is nobody knows because not a single soul can get there. — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 26, 2014

A nice day for soccer pic.twitter.com/YZDZORN5Lo — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) June 26, 2014

Impossible to drive pic.twitter.com/LZKgT7Se2C — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) June 26, 2014

Dozens of US fans abandoning vehicles and walking through torrential rain to stadium in Recife. 17 miles from here. pic.twitter.com/9rJdlMYrKg — Ben Smith (@BenSmithBBC) June 26, 2014

Thankfully, the USA team has made it to the stadium safe and sound.

At Recife stadium now. No flooding. Can see firsthand the difference between "FIFA-standard" and standard for ordinary Brazilians. Shameful. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 26, 2014